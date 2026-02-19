Anambra police arrests resident over link to community attack

The Anambra State Police Command has taken into custody a 52-year-old man, Ndibe Onyeme, in connection with a gunmen attack that occurred in Urum Community, Anambra State.

Onyeme was handed over to the command by operatives of the 302 Artillery Regiment, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Onitsha, in relation to an ongoing investigation involving conspiracy, attempted kidnapping, grievous injuries on six victims, and murder in Urum.

The suspect is alleged to have conspired with one Felix Godwin and other persons, currently at large, to sponsor armed men for a violent ambush along a road in Urum, targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

During interrogation, Onyeme reportedly confessed that Godwin paid ₦500,000 through an Access Bank account to hire four gunmen from Ayamelum Local Government Area, along with one Emeka from Urum Community, who allegedly led the attack.

He also stated that Godwin provided him with ₦350,000 for the purchase of four packets of cartridges used in the operation.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this on Thursday, the suspect is currently undergoing further interrogation as investigations continue.

Ikenga added that the command has intensified efforts to apprehend other suspects still at large.

The Anambra State Police Command reassures the public that further developments will be communicated in due course and reiterates its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that justice is served.