Anambra police arrests native doctor over nurse’s murder

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old native doctor, Chibunna Nwafor, also known as “Offonwadile,” in connection with the brutal killing and mutilation of a pregnant nurse, whose dismembered remains were discovered months earlier in a soakaway pit.

The suspect allegedly conspired with accomplices to lure the victim, kill her for suspected ritual purposes, mutilate her body, and transport the parts to his shrine, where suspected human remains were later recovered during a police raid.

Nwafor was apprehended on Thursday at his hideout in Umueri Community, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area, following sustained community collaboration, intelligence-led operations, and ongoing investigations into the ritual-related crime that shocked residents last year.

This arrest follows the earlier detention of a female suspect, Somtochukwu Nwafor, who confessed to being the girlfriend of the prime suspect and assisting in cleaning up after the murder, revealing that some body parts were allegedly sold to other native doctors in the area.

In a statement on Friday, Police Spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga said the arrest was achieved through persistent intelligence-led operations and community support. He confirmed that the suspect has been transferred to a higher investigative formation for further discreet inquiries.

According to the statement, “The Anambra State Police Command, through sustained community collaboration and intelligence-driven efforts, took into custody on February 11, 2026, one of the prime suspects in the gruesome murder of a pregnant nurse whose body was mutilated in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area.

“The suspect, identified as Chibunna Nwafor, aged 26 years and also known as ‘Offonwadile,’ was apprehended in his hideout at Umueri Community as part of the Command’s ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.

“The suspect has been handed over to the Police higher investigative formation for discreet investigative proceedings.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, commended residents for their cooperation and timely intelligence, assuring that all individuals linked to the crime would be brought to justice. Police added that investigations are ongoing and further developments will be communicated in due course.