Anambra police arrests man over physically challenged woman’s murder

The Anambra Police Command has apprehended 33-year-old Obinna Anene, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of 74-year-old Alice Anene.

Alice Anene, a wheelchair-bound elderly woman, was discovered burnt to death in her home in Amene Village, Abagana.

Police reports indicate that Alice was not only killed but also deliberately set on fire. A wheelchair and a casket were found at the scene, suggesting an attempt to conceal the crime or further desecrate the victim’s memory.

The arrest was made known in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer for Anambra State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

He stated “The suspect, Obinna Anene, a 33-year-old male from Amene Village, Abagana, has been arrested in connection with the burning and killing of 74-year-old Alice Anene on January 27, 2025”.

The suspect is currently being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Homicide Section in Awka for further interrogation.