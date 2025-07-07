Anambra Police arrests man for possessing human parts

The Anambra Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Samuel Eze, for allegedly being in possession of a fresh woman breast which has been deposited in a morgue to preserve the evidence in the state.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agency has rescued a truck driver from his abductors who have been arrested over the crime within the state.

The suspect was apprehended by a joint security patrol comprising officers from the Awada Police Division, and operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group along Jude Onyekwere Street, Obosi, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the arrest and rescue exercise in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, promised residents that criminals would be apprehended or force to leave Anambra.

On the human part recovered, the police spokesperson disclosed that the human part was immediately recovered and deposited at the morgue for preservation, while the suspect is currently in custody undergoing interrogation.

“This is part of ongoing police operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements from the state. The suspect is assisting us with useful information as investigation continues,” Ikenga said.

In a separate development, the command said operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad rescued a kidnapped truck driver and recovered goods worth over N9.5m.

The rescue, which occurred recently following actionable intelligence, led to the arrest of three suspects, 38years old Udegenyi Ugochukwu, 47years old Anayochukwu Okonkwo, and 47years old Good Odigili, during the operation.

They reportedly confessed to hijacking the truck, which was loaded with custard powder, and diverting it from its original destination in Asaba, Delta State, to Enugwu Ukwu after tying the driver in a bush.

“The goods were supposed to be delivered to a warehouse in Asaba. Instead, the suspects abducted the driver and diverted the consignment,” the police said.

Also, operatives from the Obosi Police Division on Friday recovered a suspected stolen Toyota Sienna minivan with registration number 736 JP along Okpuno–Umuota Village Road in Obosi.

The vehicle, which was abandoned, bears the inscription Forum of Accountants, Delta State.

The police called on individuals or organizations searching for any of the recovered vehicles to present valid proof of ownership for identification and collection.

The Command reiterated its commitment to public safety, noting that joint security operations involving the Police, military, DSS, Civil Defence, Immigration, and local vigilante outfits are ongoing across the state.