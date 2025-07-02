Anambra police arrests gunman accuse of killing 10 Ebonyi indigenes

Barely 24 hours after launching a comprehensive manhunt for those behind the fatal shooting that claimed the lives of 10 Ebonyi indigenes, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Sunday Mbanu, in connection with the killings in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Mbanu, alleged to be among those who opened fire during a gathering of Ebonyi natives in the state, is currently assisting police in efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the arrest followed a fact-finding mission led by the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, who visited the crime scene with a Joint Security Team comprising operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other sister agencies.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the violence occurred during a meeting of a factional leadership of the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes residing in the area,” he said.

According to Ikenga, the group had been entangled in a leadership dispute that had earlier prompted a petition to the President General of the Ogboji community. The matter was reportedly being handled through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) before it tragically escalated into violence.

“The son of the landlord confirmed that one of the victims was a tenant in their compound and provided details that the joint investigative team is currently working on,” he added.

Ikenga further stated that the Joint Security Team, while condoling with the people of Ebonyi State—particularly the families and friends of the deceased—also wished the injured a speedy recovery. The visit to the crime scene also included a courtesy call on the Traditional Ruler of Ekwulobia.

Meanwhile, the state police command has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the heinous crime are brought to justice.

It also urged residents to remain calm and continue supporting security agencies with useful information, emphasizing that the incident was not an ethnic attack but a tragic result of internal disputes exploited by criminal elements.