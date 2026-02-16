Anambra Police arrests chief priest link to three Cameroonian murder

In a renewed effort to dismantle the criminal gang responsible for the killing of three Cameroonian nationals in Anambra State, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspected chief priest and three accomplices.

The suspects have been identified as Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, popularly known as “Ugoebanajah” (27); Nwabunne Bright (27); Chinecherem Chiama (21); and Michael Ekwunife (38).

According to the police, the operation took place on February 13, 2026, following new information obtained from two earlier suspects already in custody. Acting on these confessions, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, proceeded to a shrine located in Nando community, Anambra East Local Government Area.

On arrival, officers reportedly encountered around 30 able-bodied men gathered at the shrine. The situation escalated quickly when the armed group allegedly opened fire upon spotting the police team.

The operatives returned fire, resulting in a gun duel that caused panic in the area. During the exchange, the prime suspect, Uchenna Mmaduamaka Nicholas, a native of Oroma Etiti Anam, reportedly escaped along with other gang members, some of whom were believed to have sustained bullet wounds.

One of the suspects apprehended during the operation sustained a gunshot injury to the thigh and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is receiving treatment under police supervision.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the police recovered two pump-action guns, a locally made Beretta pistol, a machete, assorted charms, expanded ammunition, 10 live cartridges, and five live 9mm rounds from the shrine.

He added that the arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation, while efforts have been intensified to track down and apprehend the remaining members of the criminal gang.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and urged members of the public to continue providing information that could aid ongoing investigations.