Anambra police arrests 300 kidnappers, robbers in 2025

The Anambra State Police Command has reported significant improvements in the state’s security situation in 2025, with over 300 criminal suspects arrested and 35 kidnapped victims rescued.

The Command attributed these achievements to intelligence-driven operations, proactive policing, and strengthened collaboration with security agencies and communities.

Speaking during an end-of-year press briefing at the Anambra State Police Command Headquarters in Awka on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu, said the Command successfully reduced violent crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, cult-related violence, and other serious offenses.

He noted that enhanced patrols, rapid response strategies, and community engagement were key factors in stabilizing the security environment across the state.

Orutugu highlighted that several kidnapping syndicates were disrupted, criminal hideouts dismantled, over 2,000 arms and ammunition, including explosives, recovered, more than 60 stolen vehicles and motorcycles retrieved, and community policing structures reinforced.

He credited joint operations with the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, Navy, NSCDC, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and other security outfits for major breakthroughs.

The Commissioner also mentioned notable arrests, including suspects involved in the killing of late Hon. Justice Azuka in Onitsha and suspects linked to the murder of three Cameroonian nationals.

He emphasized that improved security enabled incident-free major events in the state, such as the presidential visit, governorship and local government elections, and the gradual return of normal social life in Ihiala.

While acknowledging challenges, such as evolving criminal tactics and occasional public non-cooperation, Orutugu pledged continued improvement in policing strategies.

He announced heightened security measures ahead of the festive season and reminded residents that the use of knock-out substances and other explosives remains illegal.

The commissioner appreciated the support of the Anambra State Government, sister security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, vigilante groups, the media, and the people of Anambra for their trust and collaboration.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to a safer Anambra State and wished residents a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.