Anambra police arrest vigilante personnel for assaulting female corps member

The Anambra Police Command has identified operatives of the state ad-hoc security organization “Udo Ga Chi” involved in assaulting and stripping a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Jennifer Elohor, naked.

The command condemned the operatives’ actions, stating that assault is a criminal offense under Nigerian law and that the agency will not tolerate such misconduct.

This response followed the circulation of a disturbing video online showing armed men, allegedly members of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, popularly known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, assaulting Elohor in the state.

The victim was reportedly attacked along with some of her colleagues after the vigilante group stormed their lodge in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The footage, shared by the Haven360 Foundation on Facebook on Monday, captured the horrifying moment the young corps member was beaten and stripped naked by men wielding guns.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that investigations have begun to determine what transpired between the corps member and the operatives.

However, the command noted that the alleged victim’s unavailability has temporarily delayed the ongoing investigation.

“The command reiterates that assault in any form remains a criminal offense under Nigerian law and reserves the right to take necessary legal action to support court proceedings while awaiting the victim,” Ikenga said.

He added, “The command hereby reassures corps members serving across the state of its unwavering commitment to their protection, urging them to report any incidents of harassment, intimidation, or abuse for prompt intervention.”

The command further cautions vigilante groups and other quasi-security outfits against acts of brutality or abuse of authority, warning that any such misconduct will not be condoned.

Meanwhile, the state government condemned the operatives’ actions, confirming that those involved have already been disengaged from service and affirming their readiness to hand them over for prosecution whenever the police require.

Prince Emeakayi, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Homeland Security, described the erring operatives as ‘bad eggs’, individuals whose conduct does not reflect the patriotic and responsible security commitment expected from members of the ad-hoc security outfit, especially the Agunechemba faction of Udo Ga Chi.

He emphasized that the state government is working closely with the police command to ensure proper training for members of the security group, equipping them with adequate security management skills. Each operative is issued a unique identification number displayed on their uniforms to aid accountability.

“The actions of these security operatives are condemnable. Consequently, all those involved in the disgraceful act of stripping the NYSC member naked have been disengaged from the state government’s vigilante service,” Emeakayi stated.

“Whenever the state police command is ready to prosecute, the government will readily produce them for justice to take its course,” he further assured,