Anambra police arrest domestic staff for stealing employer’s car

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a domestic worker, Ifeanyi Nnalue, for allegedly stealing his employer’s car from a residence in Onitsha.

Nnalue, who was employed as a domestic staff at a residence along Trinity Avenue in the Federal Housing Estate, 33 Onitsha, reportedly fled with a black Toyota Camry with registration number ENU 289 JF belonging to his employer.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Monday, the suspect was apprehended on the evening of Friday, June 13, 2025, by officers attached to the 33 Police Division. The arrest was made at Ugbeji-Okpanam, a location near Asaba in Delta State, following an intelligence-driven investigation.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the theft and disclosed that he had sold the vehicle to an unidentified individual. The police said efforts are currently underway to trace and recover the car and arrest other persons connected to the crime.

“This arrest underscores the capacity of the Command to pursue and apprehend suspects who betray trust and violate the law,” SP Ikenga stated. “It also reinforces our unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.”-The statement reads

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. It concluded.