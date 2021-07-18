Anambra pharmaceutical dealer under detention for possessing 548,000 tramadol tablets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an Anambra State-based pharmaceutical dealer, Okeke Chijioke, for possessing 576, 400 tramadol tablets.

The anti-drug agency explained that the arrest of the 44-years-old illicit drug kingpin followed credible intelligence and surveillance and that he was arrested in his warehouse at 3 Atunya street, Maryland estate, Nkwelle, Oyi Local Government Area of the State, where he stocked the Tramadol branded as Tarkadol.

Confirming the development, the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Retd), said that 548,000 tablets of Tarkadol weighing 302.500 kilograms were recovered from the suspect after operatives of the agency searched his warehouse.

He disclosed that a preliminary investigation has established that Tarkadol is a brand of Tramadol that has just been introduced into the market to evade attention.

According to him, the substance has also tested positive to amphetamine and the drug was equally labeled 100mg pain reliever on its packs to avoid scrutiny, while laboratory tests confirmed it’s a 225mg drug.

“It was further discovered that the drug was manufactured in India and smuggled into Nigeria without NAFDAC number or certification. During the search on the warehouse, a double-barrel pump gun with 3 live cartridges, which license expired in 2019, was also discovered and recovered,” Marwa was quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday.

Aside from Chijioke, the NDLEA boss said that operatives of the agency attached to Benue State Command while on road patrol in Apir village also intercepted and seized 28,400 capsules of tramadol from one Dankawu Madaki, who hails from Misah Local Government of Bauchi state.

He added that the suspects are expected to be charged to court as soon as proper investigations have been completed.

Marwa, who commended the officers and men of the Anambra and Benue State Commands for sustaining the offensive action in the ongoing efforts to mop up illicit drugs from every community in all parts of Nigeria, charged them to remain unrelenting in the discharge of their duties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

