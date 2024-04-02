Anambra man kills stepmother over inheritance, other benefits

The Anambra State Government has concluded plans to investigate alleged murder of 69years old widow, Ifeoma Ajuluchukwu, by her stepson over inheritance of the late husband’s property.

Ifeoma was alleged to have died from the injuries inflicted on her by the stepson, Chiugo Ajuluchukwu, who brutalized the widow in her husband’s compound in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Before the attack on the deceased, Chiugo was said to have the roof to the building, as a strategy to forcefully evicted the deceased on her son from their father’s building.

This was made known yesterday after the deceased son, Onyebuchi Ajuluchukwu, reached out to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, for government intervention on the crisis rocking the family after their father’s demise.

According to the son, his late father married two wives but unfortunately lived with only his mother while the first wife remarried a long time ago and wedded in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, but upon the first wife’s death, the son who is equally his step brother, Chiugo, trained by his mother, swore never to let his 69years old widow have peace in the compound.

Onyebuchi further revealed that it was in the bid for the step brother to bury his mother in the family compound which no one objected to that he started removing the roof over their mother’s room and vowed to deal with her mercilessly.

The son of the deceased also stated that his step brother…did not stop there but went further to beat up his mother, who at the time was already sick.

He said that it was while beating her that neighbors gathered and took his mother to the hospital, where she finally gave up and joined her ancestors.

Onyebuchi, meanwhile, appealed that the state government intervene, as a measure to end the crisis rocking the family, saying, my step-brother has continuously threatened us with different security apparatus to forcefully evicted us from the building.

Responding, the Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, Obinabo, assured him that she will look into the matter and get justice for his late mother.

The Women Affairs boss used the opportunity to warn that anyone caught maltreating any widow in the state will be handled like a criminal because it is against the law and urged members of the public to always report any act of crime within a d outside the neighborhood for the betterment of the state.