Anambra man bags 10yrs jail for raping teenager

A Sexuàl and Gender-bàsed Violènce Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State capital has sentenced a 59-year-old man, Ofoma Ojeh, to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a teenager.

The court ruled that Ojeh, who committed the crime in Awgu Community, Orumba North Local Goverment Area of the state, contravened the Child Right Act and Violènce Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) laws.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Peace Otti of the Children, Sexuàl and Gender-bàsed Violènce Court, the accused was sentenced on a two-count charge bordering on ràpe and offensive conduct.

According to the judge, Ojeh’s offences were contrary to sections 34(2) of Child Right Law of Anambra State 2004, and section 7(1) of the Violènce Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) Laws of Anambra State 2017.

After pleading guilty, Ojeh was sentènced to 10 years imprisonment for having unconsented sexual intèrcourse with, and 2 years imprisonment for the commission of act detrimèntal to the physical and psychological well-being of his victim, both jàil terms to run consecutively.

The judgment delivered on Friday came barely four years after Ojeh committed the crime in the state.

During the proceedings, Ojeh told the court that his wife is late, and he is left with little children to take care of, even as his counsel appealed for the leniency of the court on the grounds that Ojeh is a first-time offender, and is aged.