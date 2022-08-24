Anambra lawmaker dies after slumping inside South Africa hotel

The Majority leader for the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nnamdi Okafor, popularly called Akajiugo Awka, has been reported to have passed on during a trip to Johannesburg in South Africa.

As gathered, the deceased lawmaker, who represented the Awka South Constituency 1, was said to have left the country with other lawmakers for Johannesburg for a legislative retreat.

During the ongoing retreat, it was learnt that the lawmaker slumped inside his hotel room in Sandton City in the early hours of Wednesday while preparing for the day’s event.

Sources at the hotel narrated that the majority leader was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues where he was pronounced dead by medical experts at the facility.

Commiserating with the deceased family, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the constituency, Uche Okoye, described the lawmaker’s death as shocking.

The PDP candidate noted that the untimely demise of the late lawmaker remains a big loss to Umuzocha village, Awka Town, and the entire Anambra State.

While commiserating with the entire Okafor family of Umuzocha village, Okoye reminded them to take solace in the fact that Late Hon Nnamdi Okafor lived a peaceful and quiet life worthy of emulation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

