Anambra Govt. to refund workers penalized over sit-at-home

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Anambra State chapter, has announced that the state government has committed to refunding monies deducted from the February 2026 salaries of civil servants who did not report for duty on Mondays, previously observed as sit-at-home days by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Chairman of the TUC Anambra chapter, Comrade Chris Ogbonna, disclosed the development after engagements with government officials, assuring affected workers that the erroneous reductions would be corrected and refunded in due course to restore full entitlements.

The promise was made on Monday in Anambra State, following widespread complaints from civil servants at the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat in Awka, who received significantly reduced February salaries despite the government’s pro-rata payment policy, which was aimed at discouraging Monday sit-at-home observance and encouraging regular attendance.

The government had introduced pro-rata salary adjustments effective February 2026 to end the persistent Monday sit-at-home protests, but many workers expressed disappointment that the deductions did not accurately reflect the number of Mondays they missed.

At the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat in Awka, staff told journalists that the reductions did not match the number of Mondays they missed, prompting unions to demand explanations and immediate rectification of the payroll errors.

The government’s initial policy sought to incentivize full attendance by linking pay to actual presence, but implementation challenges led to inconsistencies that unions described as unfair and non-transparent, necessitating urgent dialogue and resolution.

Affected workers are advised to remain patient while the refund process is finalized, with unions pledging continued advocacy to ensure fair treatment and accurate salary payments moving forward.