Anambra Govt. places ban on street begging, public almsgiving

The Anambra State Government has banned street begging, loitering, open trading, and public almsgiving, under the Aroma Flyover in Awka, the state capital.

The government expressed deep concern over the activities of some content creators, charity groups, and philanthropists who regularly distribute food, drinks, and cash to children and destitute persons in the area.

In a public notice issued on Thursday by the chief executive officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, by Ossy Onuko, noted that while these acts may be driven by noble intentions, they have inadvertently encouraged the continued presence of street children and beggars, leading to what the government describes as the defacing of the capital city and the endangerment of lives.

“The Government has keenly observed the activities of some content creators, philanthropists, and charity groups who encourage and sustain the indiscriminate gallivanting of children under the Aroma Flyover by consistently giving out food, drinks, and cash gifts to these kids,” the notice reads in part.

It warned that such unregulated charitable acts not only create a public nuisance but also expose vulnerable children to risks including road accidents, exploitation, and recruitment into criminal gangs.

The ACTDA advised that all charitable gestures should be channeled through registered organisations such as orphanages, care homes, and recognised non-governmental organisations where aid can be delivered in a controlled and professional manner.

“Anyone caught engaging in the open distribution of items to destitutes in public spaces within the Awka Capital Territory will be deemed to be enabling civil disorder and will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement warned.

It also called on residents to support the government’s effort in maintaining the order, cleanliness, and dignity of the state capital.