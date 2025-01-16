Anambra Govt. nabs 10 underage sex workers, others

In a bid to curb prostitution and related vices, the Anambra State Government’s has arrested 10 suspected sex workers, including underage girls, during a raid in Amawbia brothel.

The operation which was carried out by the state’s Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) enforcement agency also led to the sealing of the brothel building situated at the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the exercise took effect after the agency following thorough surveillance and monitoring of the location, discovered that the facility was harbouring underaged sex workers, drug peddlers, armed robbers and other criminals.

This development was disclosed by the agency’s Managing Director, Celestine Anere through a statement posted on his social media handle on Thursday.

According to him, “This operation was carried out after an intelligence report showed that their illegal activities had aided all kinds of crimes, ranging from drug trafficking to under-aged sex workers.

“The brothel is also a hideout for armed robbers and all sorts of criminal activities“

” We have vowed to ensure that the operators of the facility are arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others who might be running similar illegal activities in the state.”