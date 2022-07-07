Anambra Govt. demolishes Odumeje’s church for contravening building guidelines

The Anambra State Government has demolished the church of a clergy man and singer, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly called Prophet Odumeje, for contravening the state building guidelines.

The church building was said to have been reportedly built on a canal and obstructed waterways.

The government was said to have ordered its removal as an illegal building in line with the governor, Soludo’s plan to demolish over 200 buildings in Onitsha blocking the drainage linking the River Niger.

As gathered, an eyewitness, who spoke under anonymity said that the Anambra State government, Governor Chukwuma Soludo reportedly order for the demolition of his Church.

Through a video making rounds on social media on Tunde, Odumeje was said to have been seen allegedly assaulted by the state taskforce officials during the demolition exercise.

The video was said to have been posted by a Nigerian blogger, TundeEdnut who also sought to know why Odumeje’s church was demolished.

