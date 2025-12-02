No casualty after Otti’s convoy attack – Anambra Govt

The Anambra Government has debunked rumours of an attack on a convoy of the state Governor, Alex Otti, claiming that lives were lost and others were injured are untrue.

The state government held that rumours stating that the entourage, heading to the Cargo Airport in Owerri, was killed and injured by a group of unidentified gunmen is outrightly false, adding that Otti was nowhere near the scene and the convoy itself was unscathed.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku, the state’s executive arm disclosed that the government gives no room for peddling false news, warning all perpetrators to desist from such acts or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

The government also urged the residents to jettison the false information, stating that the state is keen to offer protection of lives and properties of all and sundry.

”In the early hours of today, December 2, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Government of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, on duty at Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen,” the statement reads in extracts.

”The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite Junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction in Imo State,” it continued.

”The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident.” it added.

The government relayed that investigations have begun to identify the insurgents, urging the residents to remain calm and disregard unverified reports.