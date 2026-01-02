Anambra Govt. challenges Bianca Ojukwu’s chieftaincy title legitimacy

The Anambra State government has accused Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and widow of the late Biafran leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, of committing an “abomination” by accepting a chieftaincy title from a man allegedly falsely presenting himself as the traditional ruler of Awka.

Commissioner for Local Government, Communities and Chieftaincy Matters, Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, stated that Ojukwu undermined the state’s traditional institution by receiving the title from Chief Austin Ndigwe, whom he described as an impersonator aware of his illegitimate status.

The commissioner emphasized that Ojukwu’s action constituted an “affront” to the Anambra State government, particularly since she is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and was aware of the policy restricting title conferment to recognized rulers.

This controversy arose in Awka during Ndigwe’s “Igo Aro” festival, where he conferred the “Anyanwu N’ etilu Ora” title on Ojukwu, allegedly violating state guidelines that require approval for non-indigenes and limit title-conferring powers to certified traditional rulers.

Nwabunwanne highlighted that the recognized ruler is His Royal Highness Obi Gibson Nwosu (Eze-Uzu II), a 92-year-old retired Air Force officer who remains “alive and agile” despite sight challenges, and who previously conferred the “Omenife Awka” title on President Bola Tinubu in 2025.

The commissioner noted that state assembly guidelines stipulate that only indigenes or residents can receive titles without written confirmation of good character and ministry approval for outsiders — which Ojukwu reportedly failed to obtain before presenting herself to Ndigwe.

He further revealed that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had previously warned Ndigwe to cease parading as the ruler, saying , as a responsible government, we must take necessary steps to protect our traditional institution from any assault.