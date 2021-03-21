Anambra Govt. begins manhunt for cultists, others after naval, police stations attack

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has directed security agencies across the state to go after cultists and other criminal elements wreaking havoc across the state as part of measures aimed at ridding Anambra of criminal activities.

Aside from the riot act to criminals, the governor also declared that fitted tinted glasses on vehicles, as well as covered plate numbers, would no longer be allowed on all roads within Anambra.

Obiano noted that move had become imperative following the recent attacks on police and naval formations in the state by suspected cultists and other criminal elements.

Speaking during a state-wide broadcast on Sunday in Akwa, the governor tasked all security agencies, vigilante services, and task forces to join forces in preventing subsequents attacks by cultists and other criminal elements

Obiano stated that the security agencies would be conducting special and strategic operations aimed at neutralising the emerging threats to the collective safety of the people.

He, however, enjoined youths to shun cultism and embrace meaningful lifestyles, adding that the government would no longer tolerate touting in whatever guise, especially in Onitsha.

“Ndi Anambra, also saturating the media waves is a horrifying video of the killing and beheading of an alleged cultist by members of a viral cult group. This is the most despicable and a terrible act.

“I wish to inform Anambra citizens and residents in the state that the police have arrested three principal suspects and on the heels of their accomplices. They shall all face the full wrath of the law.

“I have ordered a clampdown on all cultists and their activities. This state shall no longer tolerate the violence that erupts now and then in the name of cultism. Those who try our will in this regard will have themselves to blame! I urge all youths in the state to shun cultism and embrace meaningful lifestyles.

“In the same vein, all kinds of touting in the state in whatever guise, especially in Onitsha will no longer be tolerated. Security agencies are hereby directed to arrest anybody hanging on the road with sticks and molesting innocent citizens, drivers etc. The madness must stop,” the governor said.