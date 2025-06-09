Anambra Govt. bans unauthorized medical outreach in communities

The Anambra State Government has announced a ban on all medical missions and outreach programs conducted in communities without prior approval from the State Ministry of Health.

The government stated that the decision is aimed at safeguarding public health, preventing the spread of diseases, and ensuring that all medical interventions adhere to acceptable global standards.

This directive, issued on Monday, was communicated in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike.

It was addressed to individuals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), faith-based institutions, and operators of public and private health facilities across the state.

According to the statement, “The Ministry of Health, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, and the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obidike Afam Ben, reminds all stakeholders that conducting medical missions or outreaches without prior Ministry approval is prohibited.”

The Ministry explained that the ban is necessary to eliminate risks associated with unregulated outreach activities, such as the use of unqualified personnel, distribution of counterfeit drugs, unsafe medical practices, and poor infection control.

“This measure ensures patient safety, aligns with best practices, prevents disease outbreaks, and integrates outreach efforts into the state’s overall health strategy,” it noted.

To obtain approval, the Ministry stated that applicants must submit a formal letter addressed to the Honourable Commissioner for Health.

The letter must include details such as the dates and locations of the proposed outreach, the types of medical services to be offered, the qualifications of participating health professionals, and a comprehensive list of medical supplies to be used.

Applicants are also expected to provide evidence of community engagement, including consultations with local leaders, to facilitate cooperation and ensure smooth execution.

The Ministry emphasized that applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the proposed outreach date to allow for proper evaluation and coordination.

The government warned that failure to adhere to this directive would attract serious consequences.

“Consequences of non-compliance include the immediate suspension of the outreach, payment of fines, license revocation, or legal action,” it cautioned.

Despite the strict guidelines, the Ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting health-based interventions that are professionally planned and legally approved.

“We are committed to guiding and supporting all well-intentioned medical missions to ensure they are safe, effective, and impactful,” it concluded.