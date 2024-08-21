Anambra Govt. arrests 38-year-old nurse for domestic violence

Amarachukwu Nzekwe, a 38 year old nurse, has been arrested for abusing her 13 year old nephew with heated laundry iron in Anambra State.

The incident that went viral on social media was brought to the attention of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare Anambra State, Ify Obinabo on Sunday 18th day of August, 2024, while the arrest was made the following day.

The perpetrator, Nzekwe, a native of Ezinifite in Aguata local government area of the state, said she only disciplined her nephew after he stole from her.

According to the perpetrator, the weapon used in inflicting the injury on the 13 year old was a well heated laundry iron, after which she locked him up at home without any proper medication attention.

Speaking immediately after rescuing the boy, the Women Affairs boss Obinabo, who was visibly angry over the incident, assured that justice will be gotten for the little boy under Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The Commissioner went further to warn, intending offenders to desist forthwith or face the law as such dastardly act will not be tolerated in the state.

It is important to note that the culprit is currently without her own child, which is why her little nephew was kept in her care.

As at the time of this report, the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and consequently charges the case to court.