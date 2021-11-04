Anambra governorship candidates align on free, fair election

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra State, candidates vying for the governorship seat have reached agreement to ensure free, fair and credible exercise across the state.

They also agreed to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and ensure the will of the people prevail by accepting the outcome of the elections irrespective of where the pendulum swing.

The candidates who made these known while signing a peace accord in Awka, the state’s capital on Thursday, also assured that they would abide by spirit and letters of the Nigerian constitution before, during and after the election.

The contestants who signed the Peace Accord include the flagbearers of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Uba, All Progressives Congress, Andy Uba, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, and Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo.

Others are Accord Party (AP), Godwin Maduka, Action Alliance (AA), Etiaba Chukwuogo, African Action Congress (AAC), Nwankwo Chidozie, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Onyejegbu Okwudili, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ohajimkpo Emeka ,

Also present are National Rescue Movement (NRM), Ezenwafor Victor, People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Nnamdi Nwawuo, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Uzo Godwin, and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Okonkwo Francis.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was present at the ceremony, which was facilitated by the National Peace Committee-led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

