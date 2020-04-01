Anambra Gov implements e-learning program in preparation for SSCE

By NewsDesk,

The Anambra State Givernment has begun implementation of its e-learning programme targeted at Senior Secondary School pupils with aim to prepare them ahead of the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and also to ensure that existing coronavirus realities do not truncate educational advancement of the students.

It explained that the measure had become necessary following shut down of all schools in the state which had cut short curriculum learning for pupils, including senior school students who were expected to prepare ahead of the school leaving certificate examination.

The state commissioner for Basic education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, said that the educational program was designed to occupy students during the forced school break and to ensure that they covered all areas of the curriculum which they would have, if schools were still in operation.

Speaking to newsmen in the state on Wednesday, Omenugha stated that the e-learning drive tagged, “Anambra Teaching on Air” was aimed to provide support and enhance preparation for the national examination by state pupils and that its learning materials would be broadcast on radio so that all households could have easy access to the lessons.

She revealed that subjects offered by the platform would include Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Literature-in-English and Financial Accounting, and that all teaching would be done in line with approved curriculum, by experienced and certified teachers.

The minister, who reiterated that the teaching on air program was aimed at SS3 students, however added that pupils in SS2 and SS1 could also benefit from the wealth of knowledge which would be passed on the platform, and urged that all senior secondary learners in the state take advantage of government e-learning plan.

“The on- air teaching programme which started today, April 1, on ABS radio, is basically for SS3 students who are preparing for SSCE but because SS-3 class is usually for revision, those in SS1 and SS2 can also benefit.

“To tell the truth, I don’t know how long this sit-at-home directive will last. So, the on-air teaching programme will go on as long as we are at home. The teaching starts from 11a.m to 1p.m everyday. We already prepared eight subjects for the programme, but we can still add more as time goes on”.

Omenugha urged parents to ensure that their wards partake in the radio teaching sessions, saying that traditional measures such as attending physical tutorial centres were no longer advisable given recent health realities of coronavirus in the state.