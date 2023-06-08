Anambra former lawmaker passes on @63 after prolong ailment

A former lawmaker that represented Anambra State at the Senate, Annie Okonkwo, has been reported dead after losing the battle against a terminal ailment abroad.

Okonkwo was pronounced dead by medical experts barely two weeks after celebrating his 63rd birthday with family members beside him at the hospital.

He died in the United States where he had been for several weeks to get cure for his ailments.

Sources close to the family disclosed that he was already recovering before but relapsed a few days ago and was pronounced dead yesterday.

The development is coming a few days to the inauguration ceremony of his son, Uchenna Okonkwo, who is the House of Representatives member-elect for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of the state.

The deceased who was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, represented the District in the Sixth National Assembly from 2007-2011.

He was also a former governorship aspirant during the 2010 governorship election in the State, but lost to the then incumbent governor, Peter Obi, who was re-elected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

