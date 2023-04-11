Anambra former governor passes on @78 after brief illness

An Anambra State former governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after a brief illness in the country.

Mbadinuju, who was pronounced dead by medical experts at the National Hospital Abuja where he was admitted, died at the age of 78.

The former governor was pronounced dead on Tuesday by medical experts at the health facility after all efforts to rescue him proved abortive.

Mbadinuju’s death was announced through a statement released by a member of the family, Cheta Mbadinuju, who disclosed that the Anambra ex-governor died during the early hours of the day.

“With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman,” the family stated.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

The development has attracted reactions from indigenes and personalities across the country, considering the deceased passion for Anambra’s growth.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who led the condolences, believed that the late Mbadinuju’s legacy of peace and development in the state, including ending the long years of violent conflict in Umuleri and Aguleri during his administration as governor, will forever remain an important part of the history of Anambra.

Buhari, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Mbadinuju will also be remembered for his vision for the people of the state and beyond on quality education and entrepreneurship, which led to the establishment of the Anambra State University, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Buhari paid tribute to the dogged determination of Mbadinuju, a seasoned academic, journalist, and lawyer who inspired and empowered many young people to believe in the power of their dreams and achieve their potential.

The President urged family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to reflect on the contributions of the former governor in building lives and communities.

The president prayed that the memory of the former governor would continue to be a blessing and inspiration to all that mourn his exit.

It would be recalled that the deceased governed the state between May 1999 and May 2003, becoming the first governor in the fourth republic.

