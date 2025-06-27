24.7 C
Friday, June 27, 2025
Anambra farmer dies in kidnappers’ den 10days after abduction

By Asuquo Cletus

The Anambra Police Command has discovered the body of a kidnapped farmer identified as Ozor Augustine, in Nimo Njikoka Local Area of the State.

Ozor as reportedly abducted on June 19 at his piggery farm in Nimo. Despite sustained efforts by the police to secure his release, his lifeless body was eventually found near the same location four days later.

The police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, in a statement on Friday said the victim’s remains have been deposited at the morgue while investigations are ongoing.

“This is a heinous crime. The Command sympathizes with the victim’s family and the Nimo community. We assure the public that no stone will be left unturned in our quest to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police Itam Orutugu, while extending his condolences to the bereaved family and members of the community, condemned the killing and reiterated the Command’s commitment to rooting out criminal elements in the state.

The police further appealed to residents with useful information to come forward, assuring them of confidentiality and prompt action.

