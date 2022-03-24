Anambra ex-gov. Obi, joins Atiku, Saraki, others for PDP presidential ticket

The Anambra State’s former Governor, Peter Obi, has joined an ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other aspirants vying to become the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for 2023 presidential election.

Obi said that his decision not to be a vice-presidential candidate to any of the aspirants and to lead from the front was due to the challenges confronting Nigeria and he remained the best person to proffer solutions to them.

The former vice-presidential candidate vowed to move Nigeria forward if he is given the opportunity to lead the country after 2023 poll.

His declaration came barely 24 hours after the presidential standard-bearer of the PDP at the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, who he contested the election with, had also declared his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi, who made his declaration known before the traditional rulers in Awka, on Thursday, stressed that he decided to tell the traditional rulers first in order to seek their blessings and prayers.

“I am talking to the traditional rulers because if somebody begins any journey, he must first tell his fathers. I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the president of Nigeria.

“You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice-presidential candidate, but today, I want to come out on my own.

“I just came to seek your blessings as the traditional rulers of the state. I am here to tell you as my own fathers, that I am aspiring for the president of Nigeria,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor said that after carefully evaluating and analysing Nigeria’s current challenges, he discovered that the country was at the lowest ebb and needed somebody like him to move it forward.

Obi noted that he strongly believed in a united Nigeria and came into the race to move the country forward and secure her.

“If I am voted as the President, I will secure Nigerians, create jobs for the teeming youths of the country, and pull Nigeria out of poverty.

“Everything I have done regarding resources, I have managed them proudly. I want to move this country forward. I am a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, I want it secured.

“I am not just aspiring for the political position but to serve and move the country forward. I have all it takes to be president and move the country forward,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

