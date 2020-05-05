Anambra, Enugu, others receive palliatives from Peter Obi

By Temitope Akintoye,

Former Anambra State Governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated coronavirus palliatives to South-Eastern states of the nation, in a bid to help governments in the battle against the deadly viral pandemic and mitigate the negative economic effects of the disease on the people.

He said that the relief items were donated to several organizations and institutions within the recipient states, and that the relief drive would be expanded to reach all areas in the South-Eastern region.

Obi, who confirmed the donation through a post made on his social media page on Tuesday, revealed that the palliatives distribution was implemented through a team that was led by the Former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in Anambra State, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna.

He said that the donated relief items were distributed to faith organizations and hospitals in Anambra and Enugu states, and added that implementation would soon be extended to Abia and Imo states.

The former governor expressed his joy at being able to provide palliative aid to the people and hinted that more palliatives distribution would be carried out in coming days.

“It was a privilege to have given out my humble Covid-19 palliatives through a team led by Prof (Mrs) Stella Okunna to faith organizations and hospitals in Anambra and Enugu states. These will continue to Abia and Imo states in the next few days”.