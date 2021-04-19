Anambra CP launches manhunt for zonal police station attackers

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Kuryas Monday, has directed the command’s intelligence unit and other tactical team to go after attackers of the Zone-13 Headquarters in Ukpo area of state during early hours of today.

He added that he would personally lead the team to serve as moral booster for members of the team and facilitate speedy investigation that would lead to apprehending the attackers of the police formation.

Speaking when he visited the Zonal Headquarters for on the spot assessment of the damages caused by the gunmen on Monday, the police boss noted that all avenues would be explored in ensuring those involved are arrested and prosecuted.

Through a statement by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, Nwode Nkeiruka, Monday assured that he would personally be leading the special operation aimed at tracing, identifying and arresting the perpetrators to bring them to book.

He also called on proprietors of private and public (including unorthodox) medical facilities in and around Anambra state to admit, but report anyone found seeking medical attention for bullet wounds and related injuries to the nearest police station.

While assuring residents of the command’s resolve to re-dominate, reclaim and secure all public spaces as directed by the Inspector General of Police, Monday enjoined members of the public to continue to support the police with vital and timely information on the activities of criminals and other subversive elements within their respective communities.

He also commended operatives of the Zone-13 Headquarters for successfully repelling the attack on the facility by the criminal elements, whom he said, came in their numbers and shot sporadically in order to gain access to the facility.

According to him, the attackers were repelled by police personnel on duty who showed profound gallantry in the face of the seemingly overwhelming attack.

“Following the inability of the attackers to access the facility, they cowardly threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on vehicles within the periphery of the Headquarters.

“One of the criminal elements was neutralized during the exchange of gunfire between the Police and the attackers while many of the gang members escaped with gunshots injuries. One L7A2 General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), Ninety-two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally-made smoke pistol and an axe were recovered by the Police. Regrettably, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and are presently receiving treatment,” the statement said.