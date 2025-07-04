Anambra court remands doctor for child trafficking

A 72-year-old medical doctor, Daniel Ikebuilo, has been remanded by the Anambra State Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Offences Court in Awka over alleged child theft and illegal sale.

Ikebuilo was remanded alongside two women—23-year-old Ifunanya Ogbono and 20-year-old Chidiogo Ogbonna—who were alleged to be his accomplices.

Both women allegedly took a seven-year-old boy from his mother and sold him to the doctor for ₦700,000, who then reportedly resold the child for ₦2.3 million.

According to the prosecution counsel, Chinyere Okechukwu, the incident occurred on April 30 in Okpoko, Onitsha.

She told the court that the two female defendants conspired and fraudulently took the boy from his mother, Kosarachukwu Okpala.

“They sold the boy to the doctor for ₦700,000, and the doctor later resold the child for ₦2.3 million,” Okechukwu stated.

During their trial on Friday, the three defendants pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, child stealing, and unlawful sale of a minor.

Following their plea, presiding Chief Magistrate U.E. Onochie ordered that the accused persons be remanded at the Awka Correctional Centre.

The matter was adjourned to August 13 for ruling on their bail application.