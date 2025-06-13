Anambra community police officer kills teenager during hoodlums chase

There was widespread commotion near Ifejike Street, by Sokoto Road, close to the popular Biafra Market in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State, after a 17-year-old boy was reportedly killed by stray bullets allegedly fired by operatives of the state’s local corps, “Agụnechemba.”

As learnt, the incident occurred while the victim, who was sitting on a culvert nearby, was struck by a stray bullet from the “Agụnechemba” operatives.

Eyewitnesses, including some traders at the scene, narrated that the operatives were on a mission to arrest a fleeing suspect when they suddenly began firing shots into the air.

Tragically, one of the bullets struck the 17-year-old boy, whose name was not disclosed.

“The young boy was sitting on a culvert beside the Nwangene Drainage, apparently on his way to use a nearby toilet, when he was hit by a bullet fired by the trigger-happy operatives,” an eyewitness recounted.

“Immediately, the boy collapsed and lay in a pool of blood. The security operatives attempted to flee the scene in their vehicle, but were stopped by angry residents and traders who blocked their path and insisted they could not abandon the boy’s corpse.”

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that both operatives allegedly involved in the killing have been apprehended.

Ikenga further disclosed that the automatic pump-action firearm used during the shooting has been recovered.

According to him, “Police operatives attached to the Onitsha Main Market Police Division, with the support of some traders, have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old boy and recovered one automatic pump-action gun.

“Eyewitness accounts on June 12, 2025, indicated that the suspects, who were reportedly security operatives attempting to apprehend a suspect, began shooting indiscriminately—regretfully resulting in a bullet striking the innocent boy.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikoiye Orutugu, fwc, MNIPS, Ph.D., while condemning the unprofessional and avoidable conduct of the operatives, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for a comprehensive investigation.