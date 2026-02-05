Anambra Assembly passes anti-corruption bill into law

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill establishing the Anambra State Public Complaints, Anti-Corruption Commission, and Financial Crimes, marking a major legislative step toward strengthening transparency and accountability in the management of public resources in the state.

The legislation emerged from growing concerns over the need for a dedicated state-level framework to handle complaints, financial crimes and corruption-related matters involving government finances and assets.

Lawmakers said the move was aimed at consolidating oversight functions and improving the efficiency of investigations within the state’s public sector.

The bill was approved on Thursday during plenary at the assembly complex in Awka after lawmakers concluded consideration of amendments at the Committee of the Whole stage.

Key figures in the legislative process included the Majority Leader, Ikenna Ofodeme, who moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, and the Deputy Minority Leader, Nobel Igwe, who seconded it.

The Speaker of the House, Somtochukwu Udeze, presided over the session and commended the joint committee for its thorough review and refinement of the bill before its final passage.

Putting the bill to a voice vote, Udeze announced that it received unanimous approval from members. He disclosed that the law is scheduled to take effect on February 17, adding that the new commission will assume responsibility for probing financial crimes and corruption-related cases linked to the finances and assets of the Anambra State Government.

According to the Speaker, the commission will take over such investigations from any other agency or authority operating within the state and will serve as the central body for managing corruption-related cases under its jurisdiction.

He said the law also mandates the commission to submit periodic reports on its activities to both the Office of the Governor and the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Udeze further explained that the legislation contains safeguards designed to protect residents and indigenes of the state from arbitrary or unjust administrative actions.

He noted that special attention would be given to examining any administrative conduct that appears to contravene existing laws and regulations.

With the passage of the bill, the House reaffirmed its commitment to promoting good governance and accountability, expressing confidence that the new commission would strengthen public trust and ensure that anti-corruption efforts in the state are pursued within the bounds of the law.