Anambra Assembly directs suspension of Cargo Airport, other recruitment exercises

The Anambra House of Assembly directed that the ongoing recruitment exercise into the newly constructed state International Cargo Airport and the Ministry of Justice be suspended immediately, describing the ongoing exercise as illegal.

It said that ongoing recruitment exercise embarked upon by the executive into the State’s International Cargo Airport and the Ministry of Justice did not follow due process.

The House, in a unanimous resolution at plenary yesterday, stressed that the alleged recruitment exercise been done into both offices were shrouded in secrecy and lopsided.

It resolution followed a motion raised under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by a lawmaker representing Njikoka I Constituency, Dr Timothy Ifedioranma.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, said that any employment currently ongoing or already concluded in the state’s cargo airport and ministry of justice should be cancelled.

“Be it therefore resolve that the ongoing employment did not follow due process and that no state fund shall be spent to pay salaries of staff already employed or in the process of being employed in the state airport or ministry of justice.

“That the Commissioners for Works, Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the state Civil Service Commission be invited to appear before the House on Thursday, July 15, for further explanation.

“Also, the resolution of this House shall be needed to re-authorise employment in the cargo airport and ministry of justice after due process must have been complied with,” he added.

Ifedioranma, while addressing the House earlier, said “The alleged recruitment exercise did not follow due process and as a responsible House that speaks for the people, we cannot watch while things go wrong in the state. There is a need to investigate why due process is not followed and why that it on, the exercise should be stopped until the proper thing is done”.

Supporting Ifedioranma’s motion, another lawmaker representing Dunukofia Constituency, Lawrence Ezeudu, said that he heard from a reliable source that the employed persons were already undergoing training in the state.

“It is true that the state Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are secretly recruiting without publishing vacancies. Such recruitment is supposed to be transparent and not lopsided, every constituency must benefit from the employment because that Airport is the pride of the state, ” he added.

Also speaking, Pete Ibida, representing Njikoka II Constituency, said that the ongoing secret recruitment exercise was unacceptable, adding, “I think this House is being taken for granted, therefore, we need to address this matter with all seriousness because our constituents will begin to see us as tools rather than machinery of good governance.

“We should not tolerate any form of imbalance in the ongoing recruitment and we should not hesitate to suspend any recruitment exercise that is conducted in contravention with approved guidelines,” Ibida said.

Contributing, Douglas Egbuna representing Onitsha North I, lamented that government business in Anambra was being operated as a private business.

“That recruitment exercise is absurd. It seems like the government seat has moved from Awka to Aguleri and Ogbunike because people from those areas get all the job and appointment opportunities.

“We have a duty as Lawmakers to carry out oversight functions and check the other arms of government, therefore, we must invite those involved in this illegality to explain what is going on,” Egbuna said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook