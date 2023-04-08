An open letter to President-Elect on Economy ahead May 29

Congratulations on your victory at the polls. In humility, I offer you this advice for your consideration as you prepare to take office on May 29 by the grace of God:

Devise and implement a strategy to raise the annual revenue of the federal government from the present pathetically paltry 15 billion US dollars, or 3 percent of our GDP, to about 100 billion US dollars which is 20 percent of Nigeria’s GDP of about 500 billion dollars. This is a mission that is possible! Resourcefulness, ingenuity, imagination, and innovation are required to achieve this goal! If the second and third largest economies in Africa, Egypt, and South Africa, each have an annual revenue of about 90 billion US dollars, Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, can do better!

A robust revenue profile will enable your administration to have the funds for capital projects, for service provisioning to fulfill the yearnings of our people, to address the security challenges in the nation, and to create the enabling environment for socioeconomic growth that will create jobs for millions of our people.

Nigeria is very fortunate to have you as president-elect as you are a proven performer, a resourceful revenue generator, an innovative investor, and a great recruiter and motivator of talented people to work with. Lagos, the 5th largest economy in Africa after Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Algeria is an eloquent testimony to this.

May The Lord God Almighty who helped you in Lagos also help you in Abuja.

Abitunde Taiwo is a public affairs analyst

