Amusan wins 3rd Diamond League after World Championship defeat

The Nigerian track queen, Tobi Amusan, has won the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, United States, weeks after his failed attempts to win the world championship.

Amusan’s victory on Sunday was her third consecutive Diamond League trophy and marked her return to glory, following the alleged drug cheat.

The Ogun State born athlete achieved this after finishing in 12.33 seconds to see off competition from Puerto Rico’s female athlete, Jasmine Camacho-Quin, in 12.38 seconds.

Camacho-Quin was closely followed by the United States Kendra Harrison who came third during the race which was the last Diamond League meet for the year.

It would be recalled that 2021, the Nigerian made history with her first Diamond League Trophy, clocking 12.42 seconds. She thereafter clinched it in a time of 12.29 seconds in Zurich last year.

The feat comes months after the Nigerian was suspended for doping violations by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU).

According to the AIU, she had missed three tests in 12 months. But she was cleared of any violations, just three days before the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

She could not defend her title in Budapest, ending six in the final at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Undeterred, the 27-year-old, vowed to come back “stronger and better”.

