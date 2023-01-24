Amry kills three bandits, rescues 16 abductees in Kaduna

Efforts by the Nigerian Army to restore peace and harmony across northern states have continued to receive commendations after Troops of Operation Forest Sanity rescued no fewer than 16 abductees from their kidnappers in Kaduna State.

Aside from that, the troops killed three kidnappers and recovered three firearms, one explosive, and 11 motorcycle from the gunmen along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and a location in Igabi Local Government.

As gathered, the troops responded to a distress call along the Udawa-Manini axis of the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road. The troops arrived to foil the attack, rescuing 15 persons in the process. Some of the rescued persons who sustained injuries were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Similarly, troops of Operation Forest Sanity responded to a distress call from Gonan Doctor village, Igabi LGA, and laid an ambush at a likely crossing point in Maraban Huda village.

During the clashes with the bandits which lasted for several minutes, one of the gunmen was killed, forcing others to flee the scene and abandoned their abductee and their motorcycle.

The kidnapped victim was rescued by the troops, though injured by the bandits, and was rushed to the Jaji Cantonment Hospital for treatment.

Also, in response to credible intelligence of bandits’ movement around an interstate boundary area, troops of Operation Forest Sanity set up ambush positions around Mangoro general area around Chikun-Birnin Gwari LGA, on the boundary with Shiroro LGA of neighboring Niger State.

The troops engaged the approaching bandits, neutralizing two, and recovered one AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, one Improvised Explosive Device, one Baofeng Radio, and 10 motorcycles.

Responding to the development, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed satisfaction at the breakthroughs recorded by the security forces. The Governor commended the troops for the successful rescues and prayed for the quick recovery of injured victims.

