Amotekun nabs 39 terrorists fleeing Sokoto after U.S. airstrikes

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested 39 suspected terrorists who allegedly fled Sokoto State after what authorities described as “powerful and deadly” United States airstrikes targeting militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group in north-western Nigeria.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Tuesday in Akure while parading a total of 61 suspects arrested across different parts of the state during the ongoing Ember Month Patrol.

Adeleye said the 39 suspects claimed they relocated after intensified security operations in the northern part of the country, adding that their sudden presence in forest areas raised security concerns and questions that authorities were still working to address.

“A couple of days ago, 39 suspects were arrested, all together, claiming that as a result of the heat turned on them in the northern part of the country, they are relocating into the forest.”

He added, “We are still profiling them, and after the profiling, we may have to send them back, but those found with incriminating equipment and materials will surely be prosecuted,” stressing that government policy requires permits for anyone staying within forest zones.

The commander further revealed that security cooperation between Ondo and neighbouring states, including Ekiti, Osun and Ogun, had strengthened border patrols, noting that some suspects were not paraded because investigations were ongoing, including cases traced to Ogun State.

On the wider arrests, Adeleye said 61 suspects were paraded out of about 100 arrested, with 50 linked to breaches of law and order, two to anti-open grazing violations, six to kidnapping-related cases, and three to gender abuse and rape, involving suspects aged between 18 and 45 years.

Addressing the rape cases, Adeleye confirmed the arrest of three suspects in the Isinkan area of Akure, identifying them as 19-year-old Daniel Ojo, a 33-year-old Usman, and 41-year-old Bejide, while investigations continued.

He commended Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa “for giving us an enabling environment to thrive,” while also thanking the police, civil defence, army, DSS, vigilantes and residents for their support in ongoing security efforts.