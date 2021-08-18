Amotekun Corps kill 15yrs old student in Oyo

The Oyo State local security agency, Amotekun Corps, has been alleged to have killed a 15-year-old student, Peter Okafor, over sundry offences in the state.

Okafor, who was said to be an apprentice, was said to have been allegedly shot twice on his forehead by the local law enforcement personnel around

The deceased’s sister, Ogechi Okafor, who spokes to newsmen during a protest to office of the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, narrated that his brother was shot twice in the forehead.

Ogechi, who was joined by dozens of sympathisers on the demonstration, said that the deceased was yet to complete his West African Examination Council (WAEC) in the state.

Aside from the deceased sibling, others demonstrators alleged that the security outfit for the state was becoming a nuisance, killing members of the public at Mokola, Inalende, Sango and other areas in Ibadan

