Amotekun beefs up security across Ondo schools amid rising threats

The Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps has intensified its operations around public and private schools as concerns grow over student safety and the increasing movement of criminal groups into vulnerable communities.

The measure forms part of a broader effort by the state security outfit to counter emerging threats targeting border corridors and remote settlements where attacks have been reported in recent weeks.

Officers have been assigned to monitor schools with expanded patrols designed to detect suspicious activity and respond immediately to incidents that could endanger students or staff across the state.

The reinforcement followed intelligence reports and recent attacks on educational institutions in parts of the country as State Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye told journalists on Tuesday while parading sixteen suspects arrested for various offences.

He said operatives have begun routine patrols surveillance duties and rapid response monitoring around schools including those with boarding facilities adding that an enhanced patrol of all boarding schools started last week.

Adeleye explained that the arrests were made under Operation Le Won Jade which was launched to strengthen security during the ember months and to flush out criminal groups operating through forest reserves and boundary routes linking Ondo with neighbouring states.

He said thirty four suspects were arrested in one week with sixteen being paraded for offences relating to breach of public order kidnapping and violations of the anti open grazing law while others were linked to stealing fraud vandalism and murder.

One of the suspects identified as Abubakar was arrested in Ogbese in Akure North for violating the anti grazing law as the commander linked the decline in criminal activity to the operation and increased compliance with security directives statewide.

He reassured residents that the Corps has strengthened round the clock patrols in border towns and maintained heightened vigilance to safeguard lives and property as the ember months continue.