Amotekun arrests suspected Ondo monarch killers, rescue four victims

The Ondo Security Network Agency, also known as, Amotekun Corps, has confirmed the arrest of four suspected killers of a traditional ruler, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, in the state.

Amotekun also said that while trailing the suspected killers, four kidnapped victims were also rescued from where they were kept by the gunmen.

The arrest and rescue came barely a week after the gunmen attacked late Adeusi’s vehicle and assassinated him at Elegbeka axis of the state.

Confirming the arrest, Amotekun Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, said that the suspects were arrested during “Operation Clean Up”.

Adeleke added that the launch of the operation has aided the arrest of over 20 suspects from various black spots in Akure and environs.

According to the Ondo Security Network Agency boss, the arrested suspects were undergoing interrogations, and identity of the suspects would be made public soon.

It would be recalled that aside from the monarch that was killed, the other two occupants of the vehicle were unhurt by the gunmen who also did not leave with any of the traditional ruler’s belongings after perpetrating the act.

It was learnt that the monarch’s vehicle was attacked by the gunmen at about 4 pm on Thursday while returning from Akure, the state capital, where he went to attend a state function.

On approaching Elegbeka axis, where the road was reported to have become dilapidated, the vehicle slow-down to avoid an accident, and the gunmen accosted his vehicle and shot at him.

After the gunmen left, the other two occupants were said to have rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre in the state where he was further confirmed to have passed on.

A relative to the deceased monarch narrated: “The monarch was in his official car which had his customised number plate. He drove to Akure for a meeting. But on his way back, on getting to a rough road along Elegbeka, he was accosted by the gunmen who later shot at him”.