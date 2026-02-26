Amotekun arrests five gunmen in Ekiti

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps have nabbed five people over suspicions of banditry in Ekiti State.

The Amotekun held that the arestees: Abdulahi Makama and Aruna Yahaya, both 28-years-old, alongside Shuaibu Ibrahim and Adamu Muhammad, both 25, alongside Shlibu Umar, 31, who all just arrived in the state were caught with weapons alongside other suspicious items as they alighted from a bus in the area.

The State Communications Officer, Adeleye Adewale, said that the arrests were made following a tip-off by residents at the Itawure, Ekiti West Local Government Area after which two locally made guns, one axe, one daga (local sword), two dogs, five mobile phones, and assorted charms were recovered from them.

“The five suspects were seen alighting from a vehicle at a motor park in front of a church along Itawure Road,” said Adewale.

“Following a report by indigenes, the Amotekun Command promptly moved to the scene and fortunately, the suspects were all arrested, and dangerous weapons were recovered from them,”he added.

The Spokesperson further mentioned that during interrogation, the suspects claimed to be farmers but provided no evidence to substantiate their claims.

Adewale noted that the suspects and the recovered items have been handed over to the Ekiti West Police Command for further investigation and appropriate action.