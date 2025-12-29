Amotekun arrests Ekiti man for defiling deaf teenage girl

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested a 20-year-old man, Dare Omoyajowo, over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl who is deaf and mute.

The 20-year-old suspect was apprehended by Amotekun operatives after the victim, a teenager, recounted the incident to her mother in sign language.

The Head, Communications Department of the Corps, Adeleye Adewale, in a statement made available in Ado Ekiti on Monday, said that the suspect allegedly committed the offence at Are Ekiti.

Adewale stated, “According to the girl’s mother, who narrated the ordeal during her report at the Amotekun office in Are Ekiti, her daughter was mercilessly raped by the man to the extent of staining her body with sperm after having carnal knowledge of her.

“She explained that her daughter, who came back home stained with seminal fluids all over her, narrated the ugly incident in sign language, owing to her condition as a deaf and dumb. Upon interrogation by the arresting officers of the Ifedara Local Council Development Area in Are-Ekiti, the suspect confessed to the alleged crime.

“He said that the raping act was successfully carried out in his own apartment after luring her into his room via body language and gesticulation.”

He further noted that the Amotekun Corps had handed the suspect over to the Rapid Response Squad of the Ekiti State Police Command in Ado Ekiti for further investigation and necessary action.