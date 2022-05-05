Amosun makes presidential ambition public, unveil strategies to fix Nigeria

The Ogun State former Governor, Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday officially declared to run for President in 2023. Amosun who is a Senator representing Ogun Central District made his intention to contest for the presidential seat known at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Amosun who will be contesting in the 2023 presidential race under the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he is aware of the immensity of the tasks that lie ahead and is ready to lead the country to national glory.

He revealed that his administration will focus more on security and development of the economy while also noting that he will re-energize the faith of citizens even in the face of insecurity threatening the country’s sovereignty.

“Putting human security at the forefront and approaching human security as the directive principle of state policy would imply that the two dominant goals of my leadership would be national security and economic development,”

“This is to honour a historic call and duty to lead the next phase of our collective journey to national glory. It is a duty to re-energise our faith in the future of this country even in the face of the threats to our national sovereignty by insurgents and terrorists; a duty to renew hope in our collective destiny even in the light of some doubts expressed and mobilised in some quaters about our shared fate.” he said

The lawmaker will be joining other members of the ruling party to contest the top position in the country. He will be vying against Rotimi Amaechi, Chris Ngige, Kayode Fayemi, Adams Oshiomhole, Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, and Tunde Bakare.

The APC special presidential convention is scheduled to hold from Monday, May 30, to Wednesday, June 1.

