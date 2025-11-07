Amorim, Mbuemo emerges best EPL manager, player for October

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, has been announced Premier League Manager of the Month for October.

Amorim won the award – his first since becoming the gaffer at the Mancunian club in November 2024, after he steered the side to three league wins following a dismal start to the season.

United began the October month with a win over Sunderland at Old Trafford before claiming all three points against Liverpool at Anfield – their first since 2016, and rounded up the duration with a victory against Brighton at Old Trafford.

”The credit is not mine,” stated the Portuguese after he was declared winner of the accolade on Friday.

”The credit is for my players. They did really well and our goal is to win the next award because it means we win football matches and that is our goal.”

Amorim became the first Manchester United manager to win the award since Erik Ten Hag in November 2023.

The side, ranked eighth on the league table also won the Player of the Month award which was bestowed to forward, Bryan Mbuemo.

Mbuemo clinched the accolade following his league high goal contribution having scored three goals and registering one assist.

The Cameroonian turned provider for Mason Mount during Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Sunderland before scoring against Liverpool as well as his brace against Brighton to help this side remain unbeaten in the duration.

Amorim and Mbuemo became the first duo in any Premier League team to win at least two monthly awards since November 2023 when Harry Maguire, Ten Hag and Alejandro Garnacho all won the Player, Manager and Goal of the Month award respectively.

Other awardees are Emiliano Buendia who won the Goal of the Month award alongside Martin Dubravka who clinched the Save of the Month accolade.

Buendia, a 77th minute substitute, scored a sublime winning strike in Aston Villa’s 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur after he powered his strike home, forcing the away fans to a rapturous celebration.

Dubravka pulled a massive one-handed stop to deny Santiago Bueno during Burnley’s 3-2 win over Wolves.

”I’m really pleased to win this award,” the goal custodian said.

”It’s always nice to get a personal accolade but full credit goes to the team, it’s a whole team effort.”

The Slovakia international who joined Burnley from Newcastle in the summer becomes the team’s first keeper to win the award since its inception in the 2022/23 season.