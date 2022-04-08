Amokachi, journalists, others seek FG’s support on national unity advocacy

A former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi, and others on the platform of Salute Nigeria Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), have sought the Federal Government’s support for the implementation of their ‘Sustain Our Unity Project’, targeted at promoting national unity.

Other Organisations on the platform include: Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Voice of Nigeria (VON) and National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The group stated they have sought the collaboration of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons when it paid a courtesy visit to the commission’s Federal Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who promised to support the project realisation through the commission’s collaboration.

According to them, the project is a crime prevention, reintegration, reorientation and engagement of vulnerable persons through sports, creative arts and digital skills, adding that it is targeted at schools, Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps, churches, mosques and local communities to achieve the goal.

Speaking on the initiative, Amokachi, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Sports, described the project as a positive one, saying it would be used to discover more talents there by reducing and preventing crime in the society.

“Sports especially football, remains a major unifying factor in Nigeria and the whole world. Whenever the Super Eagles are playing, no one remembers his tribe or religion, that is to show how powerful sports is,” he said.

Also, the group’s spokesperson, Chielo Ojirika, said that the group was presently executing a national renewal and rebirth advocacy programme titled “Sustain Our Unity Project”.

Ojirika, through a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, said that the ‘Sustain Our Unity Project’ is a sister programme for the ongoing ‘Finger off the Trigger’, a national peace and disarmament campaign in collaboration with ‘Salute Nigeria Initiative’.

