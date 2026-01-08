Amnesty International condemns social media user’s arrest over post

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the arrest of Abubakar Musa, a social media user, by security operatives, describing the action as arbitrary, unlawful, and a direct violation of his fundamental right to freedom of expression guaranteed under both Nigerian and international law.

The human rights organisation said Musa was targeted solely for his online commentary, insisting that criticism of public officials does not constitute a criminal offence and should never result in police action or detention under any circumstances.

According to Amnesty, the manner of the arrest reflected a disturbing misuse of state power, noting that no lawful procedure was followed before Musa was taken into custody, raising concerns about accountability within law enforcement institutions.

In a statement posted on X yesterday, Amnesty said Musa was tracked by officers attached to the Gusau Central Police Command over his social media activity and was arrested in Abuja without any prior formal invitation, complaint, or allegation communicated to him.

“No formal invitation, complaint, or allegation was communicated to him,” the organisation said, adding that Musa was seized by heavily armed officers at Sounders Suites in Apo Legislative Quarters, Zone E, and taken to the Abbatoir detention centre.

Amnesty further stated that when Musa’s family members and legal representatives visited the facility to confirm his detention, police officers denied holding him, despite credible information indicating his presence at the centre.

“The Nigerian authorities must release Abubakar Musa immediately and unconditionally. No one should be punished for criticising a government official,” the organisation said, adding that “Abubakar Musa did not commit any crime, and his arrest shows clear abuse of power.”

The group argued that detaining an individual for expressing views online demonstrates a blatant disregard for the rule of law and is an abuse of authority.

“Under international human rights law, the mere fact that a social media post is considered unpalatable by any government official or public figure is not sufficient to justify arbitrary detention by the police,” Amnesty said.