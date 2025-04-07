Amnesty International condemns police attack on journalists, anti-emergency rule protesters

Amnesty International, a human rights organization, has condemned the Nigerian Police Force, for attacking and arresting journalists and protesters, who participated in the Take-It-Back Movement (TIB), a nationwide demonstration organized by youths to fight against the suppression of free speech across the country.

The group condemned the enforcement, which took place in various parts of the country, including Rivers, Abuja, and Yobe, while describing it as an unlawful act and unacceptable atrocity.

According to Amnesty International, the demonstrators gathered for a peaceful protest, which it stated was not a crime under the Federal Government’s constitutional law, adding that the duty of authorities is to facilitate it rather than attack protesters.

“These atrocities are unacceptable and must be investigated. Peaceful protest is not a crime. People have the right to demand change through peaceful protest, and the duty of authorities is to facilitate it, not attack the protesters,” it said.

In a statement issued hours after reports circulated about activists and journalists being allegedly beaten and tear-gassed by security forces on Monday, the group denounced these actions as deliberate attempts to prevent demonstrators from exercising their human rights.

Security personnel from the Nigerian Police Force had halted a protest in the Maitama area of Abuja after attacking the participants and shooting teargas canisters at the demonstrators to disperse them.

The protest, which began without incident, descended into disorder when police officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd, claiming that they had been cautioned not to embark on the protest.

The rally, organised by the Take-It-Back Movement in collaboration with various civil society groups, was led by former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, as part of a broader nationwide campaign highlighting pressing national issues.

The major issues these protesters are pushing against are the emergency rule which is effective in Rivers state and the cyber crime act, believed to have been limiting citizens freedom of speech.

So far, four persons have been apprehended in Yobe, including its coordinator, Abubakar Jawa, who was arrested at the meet-up point to commence the planned protest in the state.