Amnesty International condemns arrest of protesters against Kanu’s detention

Amnesty International, a human rights organization, has condemned the Nigerian Police Force for attacking and arresting protesters who participated in the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow nationwide demonstration organized by activist Omoyele Sowore, demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing a treason charge

The organization’s condemnation came barely five hours after operatives of the force reportedly apprehended Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and his brother, Prince Kanu, during the protest in Abuja.

The group stated that citizens must be allowed to freely exercise their right to peaceful protest, explaining that any act capable of undermining freedom of assembly is illegal and reflects unacceptable intolerance of peaceful dissent.

Amnesty International urged the Federal Government to ensure that security agencies respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, as guaranteed by the country’s constitution and international human rights treaties, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Nigeria is a state party.

The organization called on the government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to upholding Nigeria’s constitutional and international human rights obligations by allowing people to freely exercise their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

Earlier, it was gathered that security operatives fired tear gas canisters at Sowore, several clergymen, and their supporters during a protest at the Transcorp Hilton area of Abuja.

The protesters, who had gathered to demand Kanu’s release, were reportedly dispersed by heavily armed police officers deployed around the hotel and adjoining streets.