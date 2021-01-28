Amnesty International accuses FG, LASG of Lekki shootings cover-ups

Amnesty International has accused the Federal and Lagos Governments of covering up the main actors and true account of what transpired during the shootings at Lekki toll gate in Lagos that left some youth protesting police brutality dead and some injured.

It explained that rather than seeking justice for the victims of the incidents, both Lagos and the apex governments have been allegedly trying to change the narrative and cover what the body described as a ‘brutal crackdown’ on peaceful protesters.

Nigeria’s Director of the human rights body, Osai Ojigho, said that it was disturbing that despite the outrage that followed the incident, both authorities were yet to come out with a concrete position on the alleged killings and maiming of peaceful protesters by uniform men.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Ojigho said that rather than work toward seeking justice, genuine reconciliation, and healing, the governments allegedly resorted to witch-hunting the protest supporters.

According to him, 100 days on from the attack, the Nigerian authorities have failed to bring to justice those suspected to be responsible for the brutal crackdown by security forces on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate and Alausa in Lagos in October 2020 and have brazenly attempted to cover up the violence.

“Since the assault by security forces, which killed at least 12 people, Nigerian authorities have targeted supporters of the protests against police brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Some of the movement’s supporters have had their bank accounts frozen.

“The bloody events of 20 October 2020, when Nigerian security forces killed at least 12 people during the violent dispersal of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki and Alausa, have cast a shadow over Nigerian society that lingers to this day.

“Instead of bringing suspected perpetrators to justice and prioritizing genuine police reforms, Nigerian authorities have been abusing their powers by subjecting those who supported the protests to intimidation, harassment, and smear campaigns. Those suspected to be responsible for the killings should be brought to justice in accordance with international fair trial standards,” the statement said.